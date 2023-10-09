Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM balladeer Erik Santos has recorded the theme song for the Kapamilya series "Linlang," which stars Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman and Maricel Soriano.

Over the weekend, Star Music released Santos's track "Ano'ng Nangyari Sa Ating Dalawa," which was originally performed by Ice Seguerra for Himig Handog. It was composed by Jovinor Tan.

Santos' version of "Ano'ng Nangyari Sa Ating Dalawa" was produced by Jonathan Manalo.

"Linlang," which premiered last Thursday, also Ruby Ruiz, Jaime Fabregas, Raymond Bagatsing, Vance Larena, Heaven Peralejo, Adrian Lindayag, Race Matias, Anji Salvacion and Kice.

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" streams exclusively on Prime Video with two episodes dropping every Thursday.

On Sunday, the stars of "Linlang" graced ABS-CBN's "ASAP Natin 'To."

