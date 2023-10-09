Donny Pangilinan's brother Benj pursues career in music

MANILA -- Benj Pangilinan, the brother of Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan, is now a singer-songwriter.

In "Magandang Buhay" on Monday, Benj who was with his parents Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan, opened up about how he started writing music.

"Actually it was my parents that pushed me and the different people around me 'you should release, you should do this.' But I never did it for anyone else, it was parang my own personal form of like expression and therapy. Then eventually I started to write and write, and write and write and I was like 'you know baka may purpose dito, di ba?" shares Benj shared.

"Showbiz and like being in front of the camera, that is still something I'm trying to get used to because it's not my comfort (zone)," Benj admitted.

In the morning show, Benj also shared that he is also receiving tips from his brother, Donny.

"Well my whole life, me and my brother shared a room. So even when my brother was already beginning his showbiz life, nandoon ako. So when he goes home from taping, super tired, nandoon ako. So nakikita ko talaga 'yung behind the scenes of what many people don't really know about showbiz. There's so many other things that come with it. And I think the biggest form of advice was just you got to keep you feet on the ground talaga," Benj shared.

In "Magandang Buhay," Benj also performed his song "Love, That's Rare" which is now available on various music streaming platforms.



Currently, Donny and Belle Mariano are stars of newest series "Can't Buy Me Love."

