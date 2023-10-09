Denmark's Lukas Graham coming back to PH for concert

MANILA – Danish pop band Lukas Graham is coming back to the Philippine for a one-night concert on October 22 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Tickets to the concert, which are available via Ticketnet online, cost P4,925 for VIP, P4,175 for Orchestra, P4,070 for Loge, P3,655 for Balcony 1, and P3,105 for Balcony 2.

Aside from the band’s Philippine stop, Lukas Graham will also hold concerts in Taiwan and in South Korea on October 21 and 24, respectively.

The Danish band is composed of Lukas Forchhammer, Mark Falgren, and Magnus Larsson.

The group last visited the Philippines in 2019 to promote its album “3 (The Purple Album).”

Lukas Graham is known for hit songs such as “7 Years” and “Love Someone” among others.