Captivating Katkat meets QC mayor Joy Belmonte

MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 winner has finally met one of the key people for her victory on the show -- Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

In an Instagram post, Belmonte shared the drag queen's courtesy call and their discussion about the programs of the city government for the LGBT community.

"Mainit na tinanggap ni Mayor Joy Belmonte si Captivating Katkat sa kanyang tanggapan ngayong umaga para sa isang courtesy call. Personal na binati ng ating alkalde si Captivating Katkat para sa kanyang pagkapanalo sa katatapos lang sa ('Drag Race Philippines') season 2," Belmonte posted on Instagram.

"Ibinahagi rin niya ang mga programa ng lungsod Quezon na nakatuon para sa mga LGBTQIA+ tulad ng pagpasa ng Gender Fair Ordinance, Right to Care card, pagsasagawa ng LGBTQIA+ commitment ceremony kada-February 14, pagdiriwang ng Pride Month tuwing Hunyo, at marami pang iba," she added.

For her part, Katkat expressed her joy to finally meet the official she impersonated on the competition series that led to her first maxi challenge win.

"Maraming salamat sa pag bisita sa aking opisina @mayorjoybelmonte anxiety!!!!" referencing her iconic joke, a wordplay on "ang saya tih."

Katkat is one of the front-runners in the second season with two wins in the 'Snatch Game' and acting challenge.

She was declared the winner of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 last week.

