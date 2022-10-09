MANILA – Coleen Garcia on Saturday looked back on the day she surprised her husband Billy Crawford and joined him for a performance in "Dancing With The Stars: France" season 12.

Through an Instagram post, Garcia lauded Crawford and his dancing partner Fauve Hautot for always outdoing themselves every performance night.

“I’m always so excited to see what’s next,” she said.

On her experience to surprise Crawford on the show, Garcia said: “Believe it or not, he 101% did NOT see it coming, and it was so fun and satisfying to see how shookt he was. If I could only make kwento in detail..”

Garcia confessed she also never thought she would ever end up dancing on a French TV show.

“It was a fun experience, and everyone has been so nice, warm, welcoming and supportive over here. Our whole stay has been wonderful so far! All love and good vibes,” she said.

In the TV competition’s fourth episode, Garcia was the mystery guest of Crawford and the couple had the chance to perform together.

Crawford, together with Hautot, got the highest score anew in the episode with 35 points. They also got the highest score in the last episode with 36 points and 4 buzzes on the premiere night.

