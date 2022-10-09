Chesca pens letter for Doug in celebration of their 19 years together

MANILA – Chesca Kramer turned to social media to celebrate her 19th anniversary with her husband Doug Kramer.

In an Instagram post, Chesca narrated the things she is grateful for as Doug’s wife.

“One of the things I am most grateful about is the time we both give each other to talk. Those conversations make me feel validated, honored, and heard. Best of all, I also get to know you better and know what is in your heart. I love knowing you and I love growing with you,” she said.

Chesca added she also feels important when Doug listens to her without judgment. In turn, it makes it easy for her to take the backseat when it’s his time to speak.

“I also know when I want to be heard I can always come to you,” she said.

For Chesca, Doug’s example benefits their marriage because she knows it’s never to tear them down but to build their union up.

“The value you put in our marriage makes me cherish us even more. I can focus on doing my role better because you're focused on your role too and how you can be a better half to me,” she said.

According to Chesca, when she thinks of how much they have grown in their relationship, she considers God’s work in their lives.

“When I think of how much we have grown in this relationship and the supernatural love it takes to make it work. I never account just the two of us in this equation, because honestly, human nature says otherwise. But God says it's possible! Just look to me, seek me, pray to me, put me first, AND DO IT TOGETHER! Only a supernatural God can do this! I thank you for taking the lead for me to get to know Jesus!”

To end her lengthy post, Chesca professed her love for Doug.

“I love you my husband with all my heart! I only have respect and love for you! Our children are blessed to have a happy home because you love their mother well,” she said.

Chesca and Doug share three children, Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin.