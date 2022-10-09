Bella Poarch raves about meeting Sandara Park in Paris

MANILA – Filipino-American TikTok superstar Bella Poarch took to social media to express how she feels about meeting South Korean artist Sandara Park.

Posting a photo of them together at the Paris Fashion Week in France, Poarch wrote on Twitter: “I love Dara, she is so talented and beautiful.”

To which, Park replied: “Salamat!!! It was great to meet you. Sana magkita ulit tayo next time!!!”

나는 Dara를 사랑해, 그녀는 너무 재능 있고 아름다워 @krungy21 😌🖤 pic.twitter.com/3lhf6TVMDE — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) October 7, 2022

Park visited the Philippines last July. She started her showbiz career in the Philippines when she joined "Star Circle Quest" in 2004. She left the local industry in 2007.

In 2009, Park debuted as a member of the popular K-pop group 2NE1, which drew millions of fans all over the world. The group disbanded after seven years.

After 2NE1, Park remained active in South Korea's entertainment industry as a host and actress.

In December 2021, Park expressed on social media that it is her wish to come back to the Philippines to perform again in front of her fans in the country.

Poarch, on the other hand, became a viral sensation after she posted a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” in 2020. Poarch currently has over 91 million followers on TikTok.