MANILA – Celebrity couple Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan are asking their followers to help them report a fake Facebook page pretending to be theirs.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Sunday, Homan shared that it was around 10 days ago when they learned from their editors that there are people posing to be them on social media.

“We don’t use Facebook that often kasi. We found out that there is this page nga on Facebook that looks identical to our YouTube page. We checked it out and we saw it, and yes super identical nga,” he said.

To their dismay, Homan said they even learned that the fake page is trying to sell their contents.

“[The page uses] our contents, claiming to be us, asking for money, getting more views than us. They are asking for premium subscription to get premium content for like $5 yata or something,” he said.

“They have this special group where you can subscribe daw and get premium content. I don’t believe there’s many people who fell for that.”

After learning about this scheme, Homan and Panganiban decided it’s about time they talk to their team and employ a social media manager. Moreover, they decided to create their official pages across other social media platforms to prevent this from happening.

“We thought maybe it’s time we did a Facebook page as well, and Instagram and Tiktok as well. Since we were requesting for Facebook to put that page down, it would be easier if we have our official page.”

Unfortunately, Facebook took their official page down, he said.

“About a day or two, they put down our official page due to a complaint from a person na we later found out, we think, owns the site, the fake account,” he said.

Explaining why this poses a challenge for them, he said: “It makes it really hard for [our followers] to report [the fake account], even for us, because our page has been put down. It’s hard for our followers and our viewers to report them because they can’t select a link that is saying they are pretending to be us because we don’t have our official page.”

While Homan and Panganiban are glad a lot of people enjoy watching their videos, the two are hoping to get help in reporting the fake page to Facebook.

Homan and Panganiban made headlines on Saturday after they revelaed in a new vlog that they are now engaged.

The two welcomed their first baby just last month.

