Actress Andrea Brillantes acknowledged that her insomnia and anxiety are taking a toll on her mental health as she battles COVID-19.

In an interview with King of Talk Boy Abunda, Brillantes, who said she is asymptomatic, opened up about being in isolation.

The “Huwag Kang Mangamba” star said she has been spending her time reading during daytime but it is a struggle for her every night.

“Ang pinakamahirap po kasi para sa akin, I have insomnia and anxiety. Sa araw sobrang kaya ko naman lahat. Ginawa ko lang, I just read books. Pagdating po ng gabi, doon po ako nahihirapan,” Brillantes said.

“Hirap po ko makatulog. Ngayon po to be honest . . . takot ako mag-isa. Lapitin po kasi ako ng multo.”

Pressed about her insomnia, Brillantes shared that her condition might have started years ago as her body clock changed at a young age when she entered the entertainment industry.

She said she always experienced having nightmares and sleep paralysis.

“Lagi po akong binabangungot. Lagi akong nagkaka-sleep paralysis. So nagkaroon ako ng fear na matulog kasi may mga tao na nagkaka-heart attack sa pagtulog nila. Hindi na sila nagigising,” the actress said.

But Brillantes, who has sought medical help, said her isolation taught her a few things, such as proving to her family and loved ones that she can be alone.

“Gusto ko ipakita sa kanila na kaya ko. Kaya ko mag-isa. Kakayanin ko kahit mahirap,” she said.

She went on to talk about practicing the “mind over matter” mindset.

“Huwag mo lang isipin. Ngayon ko lang nagawa ’yung treatment sa sarili ko ’pag di ako makatulog, lagi ko lang iniisip, ‘No one’s gonna hurt you, Blythe.’ Kasi ako lang naman ’yung nag-iisip na may mananakit sa’kin. Pero wala naman talaga,” she said.

“ ’Pag di ko siya iisipin, it does not exist. It only exists when you think about it too much.”

