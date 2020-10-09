'Yellow Rose' opens in US cinemas

The Filipino-led immigration drama "Yellow Rose" is finally opening in select cinemas in the United States on October 9.

"Yellow Rose" tells the story about a Filipina teen from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while facing the threat of deportation.

The movie was written and directed by Filipino-American Diane Paragas and co-produced by ABS-CBN’s Cinematografo.

The movie stars Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, Tony winner and Grammy nominee Lea Salonga, country music star Dale Watson, Liam Booth, Gustavo Gomez (“The Walking Dead”), Libby Villari (“Boyhood”), and Princess Punzalan.

Last year, the film won the Special Jury Award-Best Narrative Feature at the Asian American International Film Festival in New York City and the Grand Jury Prize-Best Narrative Feature and Best Breakout Performance for Noblezada at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.



