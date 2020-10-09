WATCH: Trailer for Kim Chiu's new mystery-horror movie 'U-Turn'

MANILA -- Star Cinema has released the trailer for "U-Turn," its upcoming mystery-horror movie starring Kim Chiu.

Uploaded on YouTube on Thursday, the trailer shows Chiu as Donna Suarez, a reporter for Daily Journal Online who is investigating a string of grisly deaths.

Check out the trailer below, which also features Tony Labrusca and JM de Guzman:

An adaptation of a 2016 Indian movie of the same name, "U-Turn" is Star Cinema's first full-length film since the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The movie, directed by Derick Cabrido, has been in production prior to the quarantine. Star Cinema was only able to finish it after the restrictions on filming were eased.

"U-Turn" will be available at KTX, iWant-TFC, and pay-per-view services on Sky Cable and Cignal for P150 starting October 30.

'ANG DAMING BALA'

During the virtual press conference for "U-Turn" early this week, Chiu and Labrusca were asked to recall a terrifying experience they had while inside a car, in relation to the film's premise linking a road to mysterious deaths.

The question brought back memories, Chiu acknowledged, of that day in March when she, her driver, and personal assistant were shot at by unidentified gunmen while on their way to her work.

It was definitely the most horrifying road experience for Chiu, who managed to miraculously emerge unscathed from the shooting despite the gunmen firing eight shots.

The actress said she is coping with the trauma by focusing on her work, and the many blessings that soon followed.

"Ang daming bala …pero nandito pa rin ako, nagpro-promote ng pelikula," she said.

Chiu's last Kapamilya project was the series "Love Thy Woman," which she co-starred with her boyfriend Xian Lim.

In a previous interview, she hinted that one of her next projects will be with her on- and off-screen partner.

"Malapit na rin kaming magsimula so it's a surprise to all our solid supporters," she said.