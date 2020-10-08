WATCH: Janine Berdin performs for first time after viral photos of transformation

MANILA — “Tawag ng Tanghalan” champion Janine Berdin treated her fans to a surprise performance Thursday night on social media, days after photos of her apparent cosmetic surgery went viral.

way back into love :") pic.twitter.com/cNXtc9yN9V — Berdin, Janine 🥛🍞 (@THEJANINEBERDIN) October 8, 2020

Berdin, 18, sang “Way Back Into Love” in the clip she uploaded on Twitter and Instagram, prompting a flood of supportive reactions from her fans.

Berdin earlier this week said she was “flattered” by the compliments she has received since her photos circulated online.

In her interview with Darla Sauler, Berdin spoke candidly about wanting to undergo “change,” and how her recent decision has boosted her confidence.

“I think that’s what everyone should keep in mind na we shouldn’t be afraid of change na puwede tayong mag-change. Na if there’s something you don’t like about yourself and that you are not happy about it then you can do something. Do something to make yourself happy. You only live once, hindi ba? Just do things that will make you happy,” she said.

“Kasi kapag hindi ka masaya sa sarili mo, magre-reflect. Kasi nakikita ko rin sa mga post ko rati mga videos ko parang nakikita ko rin kung gaano ako ka-self conscious. Now when I look at my photos now, when I look at all the videos I take, parang ang saya ko. Parang nakikita ko na ang saya ko na, parang ang saya ko na sarili ko.”