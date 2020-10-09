WATCH: Ebe Dancel sings ‘Bawat Daan’ as KZ Tandingan walks down the aisle

MANILA — Known for his heartfelt compositions about love and respite as well as his soaring voice, Ebe Dancel is understandably a dream soundtrack of many soon-to-be wedded couples.

That dream was a certain possibility for newlyweds KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde, given their close ties with Dancel not only as a fellow musician but also personally.

Dancel, in fact, performed his song “Bawat Daan” as Tandingan walked down the aisle at her August 28 wedding, as seen in photos and videos that belatedly revealed the event.

On Twitter, Dancel shared a clip capturing Tandingan’s bridal moment, as well as a photo from Mayad Studios showing him smiling at the sight of the couple meeting each other at the altar.

Dancel and Tandingan have collaborated numerous times over the years, notably on “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak,” the former’s original track which the latter revived, before they released a duet version.

Tandingan and Monterde, who have been a couple for over five years, belatedly announced their union through a music video released Thursday night, fittingly titled “Can’t Wait to Say I Do.”