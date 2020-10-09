Star Music releases music video of Christi Fider's feel-good 'Teka Teka Teka'

Christi Fider

MANILA – Star Music has released the music video of YouTuber Christi Fider's debut single "Teka Teka Teka."

"Teka Teka Teka" was composed by award-winning songwriter Joven Tan, who also composed “Ano’ng Nangyari Sa Ating Dalawa” for Ice Seguerra and “Pare, Mahal Mo Raw Ako" for Michael Pangilinan. It was arranged by Sherwin Castillo.

“With the song 'Teka, Teka, Teka,' I felt that many people can relate to it. Since it’s my debut single, I want something that pleasant to listen too because many people today are lonely. If they listen to the song, it will give them hope and joy,” she said in a statement.

Several celebrities have used the song as their TikTok anthem of choice.

“Zeus Collins was the first one who made a TikTok for it. Of course, I was surprised when he used it and even choreographed a dance for it and the people followed it,” she said.

“I was likewise surprised with the people’s response to the song. They found the song danceable, uplifting. The bubbly pop version suits my personality.”

The 20-year old singer was exposed to different sounds and music growing up in a family whose love for anything and everything that has to do with music is deeply rooted.

Thanks to all the tapes and vinyl records played at home, watching concerts and listening to the radio, made Fider realize that performing is what she loves and she thanks God for the gift of a good singing voice.

As a kid, she was partial to Sarah Geronimo. Now, she listens to Marion Aunor and Moira dela Torre.

“My music range is very wide. If the song resonates with me, or I like the artists singing it, I’d probably sing it too,” she said.

Sing-along to Fider's feel-good song with the lyrics below:

Huwag kang lumapit muna

Teka, teka, teka wait lang ha

Alam mo bang miss na kita

Pero sandali pa time first ha

Darating din ang araw muli tayong magkikita

Hay, pero ngayon kaway-kaway na lang muna

Huwag ka munang umasa

Teka, teka, teka, relax lang ha

Alam mong mahal kita

At ako sa ‘yo'y nasasabik na

Sana bukas matapos itong ating problema

Hay, upang tayo’y muling magkakasama

Chorus:

Kaway-kaway

Kindat-kindat na muna tayo

At sa muling pagkikita

May halik at yakap na

Hindi man ngayon

Sa susunod na pagkakataon

Muli tayong magsasaya tulad noon

Tiis-tiis muna

Lagi mo lang isipin na mahal kita, mahal kita

Huwag ka sanang mag-alala

Sa puso ko nag-iisa, walang iba

Pangako ko maniwala ka

Ikaw at ikaw lang talaga

Hindi na hahanap ng iba

Hay, pero ngayon kaway-kaway na lang muna

(Repeat chorus)

Bukas, makalawa ito’y matatapos na

Hay, at tayong dalawa’y muling magsasama