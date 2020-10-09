Star Music releases music video of Christi Fider's feel-good 'Teka Teka Teka'

MANILA – Star Music has released the music video of YouTuber Christi Fider's debut single "Teka Teka Teka."
"Teka Teka Teka" was composed by award-winning songwriter Joven Tan, who also composed “Ano’ng Nangyari Sa Ating Dalawa” for Ice Seguerra and “Pare, Mahal Mo Raw Ako" for Michael Pangilinan. It was arranged by Sherwin Castillo.
“With the song 'Teka, Teka, Teka,' I felt that many people can relate to it. Since it’s my debut single, I want something that pleasant to listen too because many people today are lonely. If they listen to the song, it will give them hope and joy,” she said in a statement.
Several celebrities have used the song as their TikTok anthem of choice.
“Zeus Collins was the first one who made a TikTok for it. Of course, I was surprised when he used it and even choreographed a dance for it and the people followed it,” she said.
“I was likewise surprised with the people’s response to the song. They found the song danceable, uplifting. The bubbly pop version suits my personality.”
The 20-year old singer was exposed to different sounds and music growing up in a family whose love for anything and everything that has to do with music is deeply rooted.
Thanks to all the tapes and vinyl records played at home, watching concerts and listening to the radio, made Fider realize that performing is what she loves and she thanks God for the gift of a good singing voice.
As a kid, she was partial to Sarah Geronimo. Now, she listens to Marion Aunor and Moira dela Torre.
“My music range is very wide. If the song resonates with me, or I like the artists singing it, I’d probably sing it too,” she said.
Sing-along to Fider's feel-good song with the lyrics below:
Huwag kang lumapit muna
Teka, teka, teka wait lang ha
Alam mo bang miss na kita
Pero sandali pa time first ha
Darating din ang araw muli tayong magkikita
Hay, pero ngayon kaway-kaway na lang muna
Huwag ka munang umasa
Teka, teka, teka, relax lang ha
Alam mong mahal kita
At ako sa ‘yo'y nasasabik na
Sana bukas matapos itong ating problema
Hay, upang tayo’y muling magkakasama
Chorus:
Kaway-kaway
Kindat-kindat na muna tayo
At sa muling pagkikita
May halik at yakap na
Hindi man ngayon
Sa susunod na pagkakataon
Muli tayong magsasaya tulad noon
Tiis-tiis muna
Lagi mo lang isipin na mahal kita, mahal kita
Huwag ka sanang mag-alala
Sa puso ko nag-iisa, walang iba
Pangako ko maniwala ka
Ikaw at ikaw lang talaga
Hindi na hahanap ng iba
Hay, pero ngayon kaway-kaway na lang muna
(Repeat chorus)
Bukas, makalawa ito’y matatapos na
Hay, at tayong dalawa’y muling magsasama