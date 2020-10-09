Sandara apologizes to ex-boyfriends as she recalls ‘dating ban’ during 2NE1 days

Actress-performer Sandara Park. Instagram: @daraxxi

MANILA — A candid Sandara Park apologized to her ex-boyfriends on television as she recalled once being subjected to a “dating ban” during her days as a K-pop idol.

The former 2NE1 member spoke on the subject during a recent episode of the South Korean program “Love Intervention,” where she appeared as a guest.

The panel was discussing romance during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been in ‘untact’ (non face-to-face contact) relationships even before COVID-19,” she said, as translated by Soompi.

She recalled that during her time as a K-pop trainee, she was “scolded for being in a relationship, and my manager took away my cellphone.”

“Then after I debuted, there was a five-year dating ban.”

Park, 35, left Philippine showbiz in 2007 and shortly signed with YG Entertainment, the group behind 2NE1. The supergroup debuted in 2009.

“I really didn’t date because they told me not to,” she said. “Only recently did I make up my mind to date actively. All I needed was a will to be more assertive.”

Without addressing specific names, Park went on: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to my ex-boyfriends.”

At the time of her 2NE1 debut, Park was publicly known to have formerly been in a relationship with Filipino actor Joseph Bitangcol. They had already separated prior to her 2007 departure for South Korea.