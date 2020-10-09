Richard Gutierrez shares birthday message for wife Sarah Lahbati

MANILA -- Actor Richard Gutierrez posted a sweet birthday message for his wife, Sarah Lahbati, who is celebrating her 27th birthday on Friday, October 9.

In an Instagram post, Gutierrez posted a black and white underwater picture of him and Lahbati.

"I love you always and forever. Happiest birthday to my wife, my best friend, my lover," Gutierrez wrote in the caption. "May God grant your heart’s desires."

In the comment section of his post, Lahabti wrote: "Love you my everything."

Last weekend, Lahbati had an advanced birthday celebration at a luxury resort in Quezon with her family and friends, including her sons Zion and Kai, and Richard's twin brother, Raymond.

In his personal Instagram account, Richard posted photos from their special getaway. In one of his posts, Richard said he is grateful to spend time with his family.

It was only last March when the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony after deciding to push through with their wedding amid concerns about COVID-19.

Currently, Richard is busy working on of ABS-CBN's long-running action drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which airs weeknights after "TV Patrol" on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.