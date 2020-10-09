‘Parang buhay ka lang’: Restored photo of late Rico Yan goes viral

A ‘restored’ photo of Rico Yan’s college graduation photo went viral on Facebook on Friday. Facebook: Rico Yan and Claudine Barretto fan page/ Dexter Mendoza

MANILA — Nearly two decades after Rico Yan’s death, fans on Friday reminisced fond memories of the matinee idol, as a “restored” photo of him went viral on social media.

On Facebook, a fan page dedicated to Yan’s love team with his real-life girlfriend Claudine Barretto shared the late actor’s familiar graduation photo, but noticeably with sharp detail not previously seen.

Over the years since Yan died in 2002, the 1997 graduation snap from De La Salle University has made the rounds online numerous times, but the “restored” version appeared to give fans a clearer-than-ever reminder of his leading-man appeal.

Within less than a day after it was uploaded, the Facebook post already had some 100,000 reactions, and over 3,000 shares.

A watermark on the photo indicates it was “restored and edited” by the Facebook fan page administrator Dexter Mendoza.

In the flood of comments on the post, dozens noted how the high quality of the image gives the impression that Yan is still alive.

“Nakita ko ‘yung [picture] mo ngayon, parang buhay ka lang,” one fan wrote. “Noong pumunta kami sa lamay mo, dinumog ng tao na nagmamahal sa ‘yo.”

Others recalled fondly their “crush” on the heartthrob actor, with one fan writing: “My only love. You are the only actor that I adore during my [elementary] days up until now, kahit wala ka na. Na umabot sa point na grabe akong umiyak noong namatay ka. I think I was just 8 years old that time. I miss you so much, Rico.”

Friends of the actor were also among those who waxed nostalgic upon seeing Yan’s photo. A certain Emil Yague said: “Naging classmate ko ‘yan and roommate in one of our immersions in college. Sobrang down to earth, napakabait, with a very good sense of humor. Gone too soon.”

Yan was only 27 when he died in his sleep in 2002, due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis. With a 7-year showbiz career spanning dozens of film and TV projects, Yan remains a recognizable figure whose unique appeal continues to be a benchmark for similarly imaged young actors.