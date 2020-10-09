Karylle cites lucky number 11 on return of 'It’s Showtime' on its 11th anniversary on A2Z Channel 11

MANILA -- "It’s Showtime" host Karylle regards as a precious gift the return of the noontime program on free television beginning this weekend on A2Z Channel 11.

The auspicious synchronicity of the number 11 for “It’s Showtime” is not lost on Karylle.

“Isang napakalaking regalo sa aming 11th anniversary month ang pagbalik ng showtime sa free TV, “ she told ABS-CBN News Friday.

“Sa mga 'di nakasabubaybay sa online and cable, na-miss namin kayo. Marami tayong pinagdadaanan ngayon pero nagtitiwala ako na after every storm comes a rainbow. Sana makasama namin kayo on this big day kasi we would love to be together with our madlang people in this new chapter. It's so nice to celebrate our 11th on Channel 11!”

The production and creative team of "It’s Showtime" also released Friday its teaser on various social media platforms. Significantly, the plug, celebrating its return to free TV, plays on the dynamics of the letter Z and number 11.

Ahead of its much-anticipated live telecast on Saturday, the noontime show has released some teasers of the special episode.

This includes a grand opening number, which, barring revisions, will be highlighted by the performances of Vice Ganda, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario and Kim Chiu of the pop hits “Dynamite” and “Unstoppable”; Karylle will perform “Good Time”; Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz will collaborate on “Electric Dreams”; while Amy Perez, Ryan Bang, Ion Perez and Jackque Gonzaga will execute a special

dance number. The glittery production will also feature the all-star "It’s Showtime" cast singing “Ang Buhay ay Gulong, Umiikot Lang.”

Along with the awaited showdown of finalists for the weekly finals of Tawag ng Tanghalan, where Karylle sits as a judge, surprise guest stars of upcoming Kapamilya A2Z programs will also be lined up for other "It’s Showtime" game show segments.