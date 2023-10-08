Why Erik Matti believes 'Keys to the Heart' resonates with audience

MANILA – It took some time for filmmaker and producer Erik Matti to embrace the idea of making the Filipino adaptation of the South Korean film "Keys to the Heart" (KTTH).

In a lengthy Facebook post, Matti revealed that the project has been with their team for over a year. Interestingly, it was initially developed by another local studio before it came into their possession.

“KTTH was adapted from a classic Korean drama that starred big Korean actors Lee Byung-Hun and Youn Yuh-Jung,” he said.

“We all knew from the beginning that the key to this adaptation is a good cast, an insightful local adaptation script-wise and a sensitive film direction that leans more towards realism and honesty rather than just an out and out melodrama like the original. The direction more towards a Filipino sensibilty rather than trying to copy the Korean counterpart.”

But for Matti, what truly made it successful was its ensemble cast along with its beautiful script and direction.

“That formula of casting Dolly de Leon, Zanjoe Marudo, Elijah Canlas, [the] script [by] Pam Miras and direction [by] Kerwin Go is what made it work for the local audience and hopefully the rest of the world,” he said.

“I was originally scared of Reality MM Studios producing this genre as it is not really what we are known for. Dondon Monteverde and I thought that maybe we could tell this story in a way that it comes out more authentic and less manipulative in terms of emotions. That we could pepper the script with a dash of Pinoy humor with a bit of charm and some organic endearing emotional Pinoy moments rather than an out and out tearjerker.”

Fortunately, the choice to approach the script in this manner resonated with the audience.

The movie follows the story of a troubled and alone boxer, who will move in with his long-lost mother and autistic pianist brother. He faces challenges in trying to fit in with a family he has not known for years.

Currently, the movie streams on Netflix and it the second most watched film in the Philippines.