Sarah G back on 'ASAP' with Dua Lipa's 'Dance the Night Away'

Sarah Geronimo returned to the stage of “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday to showcase her talent.

Per usual, the Popstar Royalty displayed her versatility as she sang and danced to Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night Away.”

Presently, Geronimo is doing a nationwide tour alongside her fellow coach from "The Voice of the Philippines," Bamboo, for their "Sarah G x Bamboo" concert.

Nevertheless, they recently had to delay their performance in Clark, Pampanga, due to medical reasons cited by Geronimo.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.