Winwyn Marquez’s daughter Luna gets baptized

Photos from Ben Chan and Winwyn Marquez's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Beauty queen and actress Winwyn Marquez’s daughter with her non-showbiz fiancee was baptized in a Catholic church on Friday.

Several attendees of the baptism of baby Luna took snaps and shared them on Instagram.

Entrepreneur Ben Chan and the actress’ fellow beauty queens Laura Lehamann, Cynthia Thomalla, and Sophia Senoron were present in the occasion.

Marquez revealed her pregnancy last December during a media conference for an upcoming movie. She gave birth to a baby girl last May.

Marquez made history in 2017 as the first Filipina candidate in Reina Hispanoamericana. She went on to win the crown in the Latina-dominated pageant.



