Andrea Brillantes poses to show her drastic change of hairstyle. Instagram: @rjdelacruz

Andrea Brillantes surprised her followers Thursday with photos showing her latest transformation, which she called her “new look.”

On Facebook, the Kapamilya actress posted portrait snaps of her sporting a blonde pixie cut.

“New look, hu dis?” she captioned the images, with a blonde woman emoji.

Brillantes’ post immediately made the rounds on social media, drawing over 40,000 reactions as of writing. Some 1, 200 comments on the photos included those who expressed surprise and those who said the new ‘do suits the young star.

It was not immediately clear whether Brillantes was wearing a wig for the set of pictures, or had actually cut her hair short and dyed it. She credited hair stylist RJ dela Cruz for the drastic change.

Brillantes, 19, previously dyed her long hair red, sporting the look for a several months since May.

Brillant was most recently seen in the musical series “Lyric and Beat,” which concluded in September.