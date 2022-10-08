Shawn Mendes at the World Premiere of "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater Sony "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"

In playing the title role in 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,' music superstar Shawn Mendes tapped into his own experiences behind the stage before he performs.

Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, the characters are brought to life on the big screen in a combination of live-action and CGI musical comedy.

"I often feel stage fright. I think the movie touches on something very deep and true. And that is, Lyle is constantly looking for a source of real love. And then he's ready to kind of open up and sing. Like a source of people kind of really caring about him," Mendes said.

"I think for me, one of the hardest things is singing in front of people I don't know and really trying to connect with those people. It's always been important to me. So as a performer I really connected with that part of the story."

Meanwhile, Mendes' co-star Javier Bardem, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his unsettling performance as a psychopath in 'No Country for Old Men,' shared his own brush with performing fears.

Bardem admits that it took him a little while to jump into his role. "I was not confident that I will make it happen. But Josh (Gordon) and Will (Speck), the directors, they were very, very into pursuing it. And also my kids really gave me the last push of saying, 'Come on, Dad, you have to go there and do something for us.' 'So, okay, I’ll do it.’' So yes," he said.

"Once I was there, I felt like... Not only a stage fright, but also everything was a fear. 'What am I doing here? How am I going to take this on?' But that's why you surround yourself with the best people."

Both Bardem and Mendes imbue the film with their charming performances along with Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, and Winslow Fegley.

'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' features music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the award-winning songwriters behind 'The Greatest Showman,' 'Dear Evan Hansen,' and “La La Land.'