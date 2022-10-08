Angelica Panganiban, Greg Homan are engaged

Photo from The Homans YouTube channel

MANILA – Several weeks since she gave birth to her first child, actress Angelica Panganiban has announced another milestone in her life.

Through a vlog on Saturday, Panganiban shared to the public that she is now engaged with her non-showbiz partner Greg Homan.

In the clip, Homan revealed that his proposal was made four months into Panganiban’s pregnancy.

“Maraming paraan para sumasaya sa buhay na ito pero ikaw lang yung kailangan ko,” he told the Kapamilya star before kneeling down on one knee.

“Yes, I love you,” Panganiban said while crying heavily.

In the succeeding part of the video, the actress could be seen beaming with pride to show her engagement ring while touring a beach.

“May baliw na nagpro-propose sakin. Kahit anong kabaliwan ko, pangit ng ugali ko, mahal na mahal ako,” Panganiban said.

Panganiban gave birth to their baby, Amila, on September 20.

It was on New Year’s Day in 2021 when she confirmed speculation about her new romance, posting a snap of her sharing a kiss with a man, with fireworks in the background.

She publicly introduced Homan, with a selfie, a month later.

