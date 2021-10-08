WATCH: Jabbawockeez dances to BGYO's 'The Baddest'

Jabbawockeez, one of the most successful dance groups in the world, has made a dance video using P-pop group BGYO's hit single "The Baddest."

Jabbawockeez, famous for their white masks and mime-like moves, shared their video on TikTok on Friday morning.

Penned by The aristocratz and TC Mack, “The Baddest” marks BGYO’s fifth original song since their January debut, following “The Light,” “Feel Good Pilipinas,” “He’s Into Her,” and “Runnin.’”

Is music video features Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano.

BGYO, which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy before being launched, is also gearing up for a full-length album and a joint concert with sister group BINI later this year.