Vice Ganda arrives in Los Angeles for live concert

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda has arrived in the United States in time for his first concert before in-person audience since the onset of the pandemic.

The “It’s Showtime” host will stage a 2-night show, “Vax Ganda: A Dose of Laughter,” at the Pechanga Resort Casino in California on October 16 and 16.

Vice Ganda, along with his partner Ion Perez, who will be a guest performer in the concert, landed in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Concert producer Anna Puno shared photos of their arrival, with Perez re-posting one of the images through an Instagram Stories update.

Aside from Perez, joining Vice Ganda in the concert are singer Angeline Quinto, and comedians MC and Lassy.

Vice Ganda’s last major concert with physical attendance was in February 2019, “The Songbird and the Songhorse,” with Regine Velasquez.

Early this year, in July, he held a virtual concert, “Gandemic,” via KTX.ph.

