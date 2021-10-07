Sunshine Guimary thankful to work with Andrew E in 'Shoot! Shoot!'

MANILA -- After Sunshine Guimary was introduced in the sexy comedy “Kaka” in May, the sexy newcomer embarks on her sophomore outing, “Shoot! Shoot! Di Ko Siya Titigilan,” a comedy flick taken from the song of the same title by rapper-comedian Andrew E.

Tagged not just a sexy star, but the 'Braless Goddess' when she made her film debut, Guimary plays a model Liwayway in “Shoot! Shoot!” which also stars AJ Raval.

Admittedly, Guimary’s second film was a breeze to shoot. “Big adjustment ang first movie ko,” she said. “Now, alam ko na how to move around, how to handle the pressure, deliver what the director wants, learn it and enjoy my work.”

Interestingly, Andrew E. penned the song, “Shoot! Shoot!,” about a long-distance relationship back in 2003. He had no idea the ditty will resurface and become viral on TikTok 18 years later. The film will start showing on October 8.

Working with Andrew E in “Shoot! Shoot!” was a welcome treat for Guimary. “Thankful ako that I got to work with Andrew E,” she said. “Dati, pinapanood ko lang ang pelikula niya, pero ngayon kasama ko na siya.

“Nabigla ako ng makasama ko siya sa movie. Napakabait. Ang gaan ka-trabaho. Lahat na, nasa kanya na. The biggest turn on with Andrew E is that he knows how to make a girl laugh. That was my best impression of him.”

Guimary went really daring in her launching vehicle, where she immediately enjoyed stellar billing as the lead star. Now, she expressed her desire to also do a serious film soon.

“One of my dreams is seryosong pelikula one day,” Guimary said. “Sana mapansin ng Viva na pwede din akong mag-serious role in my future film projects.”

The 24-year-old bombshell insists maintaining a sexy image is a real pressure for her. “Parang pagkain sa pelikula ang body mo. Dapat always desirable ka. Nagda-diet, hindi dapat mawawala that you take care of your body.

“Investment mo ang body mo if you’re a sexy star. There’s pressure to maintain a sexy image. To play the character required of you to portray.

“I try to do my best to give a hundred percent to my role. Sipag at tiyaga na kahit ano’ng ibigay, pinapalitan ni God at pinaghihirapan ko.”