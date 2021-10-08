Robin Padilla files COC for senator in 2022 polls

JUST IN: Actor Robin Padilla files certificate of candidacy for senator in #Halalan2022. pic.twitter.com/edCmqqQ8Po — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 8, 2021

MANILA -- Actor Robin Padilla on Friday filed his certificate of candidacy for senator in the May 2022 elections.

He will run under PDP-Laban which is backed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Padilla is a staunch supporter of Duterte, who granted him executive clemency in 2016. The actor was convicted of illegal possession of firearms in 1994.

Born Robinhood Fernando Padilla, the actor is dubbed as the "Bad boy of Philippine action movies" with several box-office hits like "Anak ni Baby Ama," "Grease Gun Gang" and "Bad Boy 2."

He is the youngest brother of actors Rommel, Royette and Rustom Padilla, who has since come out as a trans woman BB Gandanghari.

His signature “simpatiko” appeal have captured the hearts of many Filipino women, including actresses Sharon Cuneta, Vina Morales, Kris Aquino, and Ruffa Gutierrez.

But Padilla's career suffered a major blow after he was convicted of illegal possession of firearms and sentenced to 17-21 years of imprisonment in 1996. While serving his sentence, he converted to Islam and married Liezl Sicangco in a Muslim ceremony. He has four children with Liezl.

After two years of imprisonment, then President Fidel Ramos pardoned Padilla, who then made a comeback in show business. He starred in TV shows "Basta't Kasama Kita," "Puwedeng-Puwede, " "Pilipinas Got Talent," and "Sana Dalawa Ang Puso."

Padilla was also one of the hosts of the defunct noontime show, "Wowowee," where he met TV host-actress Mariel Rodriguez.

The two dated for a few months before marrying in 2010.