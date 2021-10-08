Nora Aunor files COC as party-list representative

MANILA -- Movie icon Nora Aunor on Friday filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) as the representative of NORAA Party-list or National Organization for Responsive Advocacies for the Arts in the May 2022 elections.

#COCFiling for the #NLE2022 Day 8: National Organization for Responsive Advocacies for the Arts (NORAA) for Party List pic.twitter.com/SX7mxmeBJH — COMELEC (@COMELEC) October 8, 2021

Born Nora Cabaltera Villamayor, Aunor, dubbed as the country's Superstar, started her career in showbiz after joining "Tawag ng Tanghalan" in the '60s.

She is known for her award-winning films such as “Himala,” “Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos” and “Bona.”

After staying in US for five years, Aunor returned to the Philippines in 2011 to make a comeback in local showbiz.

She also underwent a cosmetic enhancement treatment that turned into a nightmare after a botched procedure in Japan allegedly affected her singing voice.

Last year, Aunor was also among the celebrities who spoke up against the government shutdown of ABS-CBN, her professional home for a time.