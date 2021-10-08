Photos from Nadine Lustre's Instagram account

It appears that actress-singer Nadine Lustre already has a choice for president in the upcoming May 2022 polls.

Lustre became a hot topic on Twitter after she posted a couple of Instagram stories, sharing the video of Vice President Leni Robredo announcing her decision to run for president.

She also reposted a graphics containing “vote better” and “Halalan 2022” in the shade of pink -- Robredo's campaign color.

When she announced her bid for the presidency, Robredo cited the crucial need for decent leadership amid the pandemic.

Aside from Lustre, several celebrities also took to social media to express their support for Robredo.

They said Robredo’s decision to seek the top post of country gave them hope for the country.

Gabe Mercado, for instance, said Robredo’s speech “was hopeful but grounded, it had strong determination backed up by solid achievements, it was encouraging instead of being dismissive, fatalistic and cynical.”

“That’s what a true leader sounds like,” he added before adding the hashtags in support of Robredo.

Bianca Gonzalez, for her part, said she could not help but shed “tears of hope” after Robredo’s announcement.

Singer Ebe Dancel also weighed in and tweeted “Madam Leni” accompanied by an emoji wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Robredo, who in the 2016 race started at the bottom of election surveys, won the vice presidency with over 14 million votes.

Before her current post, Robredo, a lawyer, served as Camarines Sur representative, running in 2013 in heed of public clamor. Her political foray followed the tragic death of her husband, former interior secretary and long-time Naga City mayor Jesse Robredo, in a plane crash.