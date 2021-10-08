Karla Estrada files COC as party-list nominee

Actress Karla Estrada, mother of actor Daniel Padilla, is 3rd nominee of Tingog partylist, a group that seeks to “bring forth progress in Eastern Visayas.”



MANILA -- (UPDATED) Actress Karla Estrada on Friday filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) as the third nominee of Tingog Party-List in the May 2022 elections.

In her social media accounts, Estrada, who hails from Tacloban, admitted that it was not an easy decision for her and her family to run in the upcoming polls.

"Hindi ito naging madaling desisyon para sa akin at para sa aking pamilya. Pero dahil nandyan kayo at ang buong Tingog Party List, panatag po ako na kakayanin ko. Walang iwanan. Sama-sama tayo," Estrada wrote.

The party-list, whose current representative in Congress is Yedda Romualdez, voted against the renewal of ABS-CBN franchise in 2020.

Estrada was only 16 when she joined show business in the '90s as part of the variety show "That's Entertainment." Since then, she has appeared in different films and television shows.

A former sexy star, she gained popularity anew because of her son, Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla.

Currently, Estrada is one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay." She celebrated her 30th year in showbiz December last year.