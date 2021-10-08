ITZY’s 'CRAZY IN LOVE' is top selling album in US

ITZY

Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna showed off their girl power in the largest music market.

"CRAZY IN LOVE," ITZY’s first full-length album, emerged as the best-selling album in the United States during the tracking period dating from September 24-30.

The record sold around 26,000 units during its opening week, earning it the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

It bested NCT 127's "Sticker: The 3rd Album," YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Sincerely, Kentrell," Angel & Airwaves' "Lifeforms," Metallica's "Metallica," Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" and Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever."

To date, ITZY, BLACKPINK, TWICE are the only K-pop girl groups that landed on top of the purchase-only list.

“CRAZY IN LOVE” is also the highest entry on the Billboard 200 chart, the weekly tally that ranks the most popular albums in the United States based on multimetric consumption (traditional album sales, track equivalent album, and streaming equivalent albums.)

The full-length made its debut at No. 11, a significant rise from ITZY's previous entry.

The idols first broke into the all-encompassing chart with their mini-album “GUESS WHO,” which peaked at No. 148.

"CRAZY IN LOVE" also scored ITZY's first No. 1 on Billboard's World Album Sales chart, attesting that the quintet is undoubtedly among acts leading the Hallyu wave in the global music scene.

ITZY ruled the ranking often dominated by K-pop records by beating out “Sticker: The 3rd Album” by NCT 127, "The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” by TOMORROW X TOGETHER, “The Album” by BLACKPINK, as well as “Map of the Soul: 7,” “Love Yourself: Tear,” “Love Yourself: Her,” some of BTS’ most popular releases.

The latest accolade also marked Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna’s highest appearance on the Top Artist list at No. 12.