Imelda Papin files COC for governor in Camarines Sur

MANILA -- OPM veteran Imelda Papin on Friday filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) as governor of Camarines Sur in the May 2022 elections.

Papin, who is the incumbent vice governor, will run under Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

In 2013, Papin ran but was defeated in her congressional bid in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.



In 2016, she ran for 4th district representative of Camarines Sur but she was defeated by Arnulfo Fuentebella.

In 2019, she won as the vice governor of Camarines Sur.

Last year, Papin defended herself following the backlash she received for taking part in a music video of the song "Iisang Dagat" released by the Chinese Embassy in Manila, which many Filipinos online viewed as an insult.

Papin is known for hits such as "Isang Linggong Pag-ibig" and "Bakit."

