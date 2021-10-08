Gary Valenciano recovering after bout with dengue

MANILA -- Singer-actor Gary Valenciano is now recovering after he was hospitalized due to dengue fever.

According to the OPM icon, he was in the hospital since Monday night.

"I just wanted to share the goodness of the Lord with all of you. I’ve been here in the hospital since Mon PM due to dengue fever. But He took care of me yet again and now I’m headed home. The Lord has left me speechless once again," Valenciano wrote on Instagram.

In an Instagram post on Friday morning, Valenciano's wife, Angeli Pangilinan posted a clip of Valenciano leaving the hospital.

In the caption, Pangilinan thanked God for another blessing.

"Another amazing chapter in his medical history. Sometimes I don’t understand the life carved out for us. It’s not really an easy one. In fact, it’s a very, very difficult one for both of us," she began.

"As I watched him walk out of the hospital I just had to take this video. I remembered 2018. It was a special day today wasn’t it? To be told that his platelets went up and with his fever disappearing just like that, he could be discharged and could go home... was such a relief. More of a blessing actually," Pangilinan shared.

"Why am I crying as I write? We just launched pray.com and here is another assault that really stressed us out. It is one thing to share messages about God’s faithfulness, but it’s another thing to be right there facing the unknown, knowing you’ve had many men and women of faith who passed away in the last year and a half ...So this feeling of fatigue and helplessness can be so real. But when you know that your God has seen you again and again ...and then again through every trial, you just breathe hard and trust that He is in control. A day at a time. Thank you Jesus ! It was a brief battle but a real intense one. Surely no weapon formed against us will prosper. The battle is the Lord’s the victory is ours in Christ Jesus!" Pangilinan added.

The following day, Valenciano thanked everyone who showed concern and prayed for him, saying he was already feeling much better.

Woke up early today feeling much much better!!! Thanks to all who showed concern. Sugar was at 104 a while ago and that’s perfect!🙏🏼 Fellow diabetics, type 1 or 2, please never stop taking care of yourselves k? God bless you all. Thanks again everyone — GARY VALENCIANO (@GaryValenciano1) February 16, 2021

Valenciano has been battling type 1 diabetes since he was 14 years old. His wife and children have been witnesses to many of his attacks, as well as thousands of insulin injections.

In May 2018, Valenciano underwent an emergency open heart surgery after his doctors discovered that his left anterior descending artery was blocked due to diabetes.

