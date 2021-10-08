Dennis Padilla eyes councilor seat in Caloocan

Photo from Dennis Padilla's Instagram account

Actor-comedian Dennis Padilla filed his certificate of candidacy on Friday for councilor in the second district of Caloocan City.

Padilla is running for the local post under the slate of Congressman Egay Erice.

The actor is not new in the political sphere, having served as city council from 1998 to 2007. He tried to secure a Board Member seat in Laguna but lost in the 2013 midterm polls.

Padilla was also appointed as one of the board members of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) in 2017.

But Padilla, 59, is best known as an actor, having starred in a long list of movies and TV shows since 1969.

The actor has six children, including actress Julia Barretto.

