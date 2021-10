MANILA -- Actress Angelica Jones on Friday filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) as congresswoman of Laguna's 3rd District in the May 2022 elections.

Jones is currently a board member representing the 3rd district of Laguna.

Board Member Angelica Jones Alarva, naghain ng COC para comgresswoman ng 3rd district ng Laguna.

Board Member naman ang tatakbuhan ng kaniyang ina na si Beth Jones o Jovita Alarva #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/UuGCjpb0N1 — Dennis Datu (@Dennis_Datu) October 8, 2021

In 2016, Jones sought the vice-gubernatorial seat of the province, but settled for third in a three-way race at the time.

Aside from being an actress, Jones is known for her hit novelty "Ms. Flawless."