WATCH: Sharon’s daughter Miel ‘sounds exactly’ like mom in ‘High School Life’ performance

Miel Pangilinan, like her sisters and mother, is a talented singer, going by her performance of ‘High School Life.’ Facebook: Sharon Cuneta

MANILA — Sharon Cuneta recognized her own singing voice as a teenager in the performance of her youngest daughter, Miel, who she agreed “sounds exactly like me.”

Sharon’s daughters with Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Frankie and Miel, joined the music icon for a number shown during the recent “Gabay Guro” event.

“Many noticed how Miel sounded exactly like me when I first recorded ‘High School Life’ at 14!” Sharon said in her Facebook upload of the performance.

“High School Life” was among Cuneta’s first batch of singles that launched her as a teen sensation and music superstar.

Miel is 16, while Frankie is 19.

Sharon described Frankie, who sang “Mr. DJ,” as a pro. Frankie is a music newcomer, who has released solo singles in recent years.

Watch their complete performance, dedicated to teachers, below: