WATCH: A day in the life of Liza Soberano

MANILA – Liza Soberano gave her followers a glimpse of what her normal day is like during the quarantine in her most recent vlog update.

Soberano said her “a day in the life” content has been the most highly requested video that she has been getting not only on her YouTube channel but also on Twitter and Instagram.

“So many people have been DMing me or tweeting me asking me to do a day in the life. I actually attempted to shoot this three times because every time I would shoot it, I would have to cancel my class because my internet would be wonky,” she said.

“I really, really wanted to show you guys how I manage juggling through school and work at the same time. So today is the day,” she said.

As seen in the 15-minute clip, Soberano started her day at past 10 a.m. with a breakfast and a shower.

The actress then attended her online classes where she learned about linear correlation and regression analysis.

After that, Soberano’s day was jampacked with five work meetings, three of which were with her boyfriend, actor Enrique Gil, who paid her a visit at her house that day.

She also managed to squeeze in some time to unbox the gifts sent to her.

Following all her work meetings, Soberano and Gil had dinner together before the actor headed home.

Soberano ended her day with a shower and some playtime with her little sister Rianne.

“I hope you guys enjoyed. I am sorry it isn’t as super personal because you guys saw a lot of work. I wish I could have shown you guys how I walk my dog, how I cook, how I work out and stuff, or how I play or interact with my family but I was pretty busy today. Now I just want to get some sleep because my eyes are so tired. I hope you enjoyed the video,” she said.

Soberano launched her own YouTube channel called “Life with Liza” last July.

While her own channel is relatively new, Soberano is no stranger to vlogging. She has appeared numerous times in Gil's own YouTube channel with his sister.

Soberano is just one of the celebrities who have turned to vlogging during the quarantine, following Kathryn Bernardo's "Everyday Kath" and Julia Barretto's "Just Julia."