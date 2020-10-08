‘Thank you, Jesus, for the all clear’: Maritoni Fernandez reaches 20th year as breast cancer survivor

MANILA — Actress Maritoni Fernandez reached a personal milestone Wednesday as she celebrated 20 years of being a breast cancer survivor, with her regular checkups clearing her of any sign of the illness.

On Instagram, Fernandez shared a photo of her undergoing a medical test, writing, “Today I had my mammogram, sonogram and tomography done.”

“I am a 20 year survivor and you’d think I’m used to the drill by now but every check up still brings with it a flood of emotions. From being anxious heading to the hospital, specially now that it’s in the midst of a pandemic, to being grateful and relieved when given the two thumbs up by my dear friend and doctor Dra. Barbara Perez of St. Luke’s breast center.”

Referring to her family members, Fernandez added: “Today I didn’t have my @leximalvarez1 to go with me as she is far away studying, but the Lord Jesus blessed me with a wonderful husband who drove me, kept me company and patiently waited while I had all my tests done. Thank you @mondayrit for being my rock.”

“Thank you Jesus for the all clear. I am deeply grateful. When it boils down to it, you realize nothing truly matters as much as your health.”

Fernandez has been open over the years about her past battle with breast cancer, and how it has changed her mindset and personal priorities.

Noting that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Fernandez urged her followers to similarly get checked, while also exercising precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You can safely go as long as you prepare properly. Nothing matters more than your own peace of mind. Remember always that early detection is key to surviving breast cancer,” she said.