Members of Stray Kids to hold free fan meet via Kmmunity PH Live

MANILA – Members of the South Korean boy band Stray Kids are set to delight their Filipino fans with their upcoming show as part of the Kmmunity PH Live series.

Featuring Lee Know, HyunJin, Felix, Sengmin and I.N, the group will share the latest updates about their projects, as well as answer questions sent by fans and play fun games and other challenges.

The event will take place at Kmmunity PH’s VLive Channel on October 17 from 8 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

For 40 minutes, Kmmunity PH Live will stream the show for free all the way from South Korea.

Together with the other members Bang Chan, Han, and Changbin, Stray Kids has garnered a big following of dedicated fans in the Philippines after they held their first concert at the Araneta Coliseum in April 2019.

The band officially debuted in 2018 with the release of their EP titled “I Am Not” along with the music video of its title track "District 9."

The group was supposed to hold a second show in Manila as part of their “District 9: Unlock” tour but it was postponed like every other show due the global coronavirus pandemic.

The show with members of Stray Kids will only be the second event by Kmmunity PH Live. The first one featured the "Running Man" cast last September 11.

To watch the show for free, fans of the South Korean boy band just have to create a VLive account via https://vlibe.tv or via the VLive app.