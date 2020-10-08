‘Mag-sorry lang, okay na ako’: Daniel Padilla recalls viral road mishap that damaged his luxury car

Daniel Padilla is seen speaking with a tricycle driver who hit his vehicle in Quezon City in August in this viral photo. Facebook: Reynaldo Duron

MANILA — Daniel Padilla was admittedly frustrated but managed to keep calm when he figured in a road mishap that damaged his sports car and which went viral in August.

The screen superstar recalled the incident during a Tuesday virtual conference for “Apollo,” his digital concert scheduled on October 11 on KTX.ph.

The incident happened in Fairview, Quezon City, according to videos that circulated online.

Padilla was seen speaking with a tricycle driver, with the position of the vehicles indicating that the tricycle had hit the rear bumper of the actor’s luxury car.

None of those involved were hurt.

“Noong nabangga ako, siyempre, una, ‘Oh my God, man.’ Ang nasa isip ko lang noon, ‘Sana hindi nabasag ‘yung ilaw.’ Kasi ang hirap magahanap nung 1970 na ilaw ng kotse. Hindi naman,” he said.

“Siyempre nandoon na rin ‘yung, ‘Ano pa ang ibabayad sa ‘yo noon?’ Wala naman, e. Wala naman na silang maibibigay sa ‘yo, tapos makikipag-away pa ako doon, magmumukha pa akong tanga doon. ‘Pag nagwala pa ako, magmumukha akong gago sa mga tao. Hindi ako ganoon, e. Ayoko ng ganoon.”

According to witnesses, Padilla handed the tricyle driver monetary aid. Padilla opted not to mention that detail on Tuesday.

“Gusto ko lang na mag-sorry siya sa ginawa niya. Kasi maraming mga driver na ‘pag nagkamali, mag-ri-reason out pa, magrarason pa ng kung anu-ano. ‘Yung sa akin lang, aminin mo na mali ka, humingi ka ng paumanhin sa akin, okay na ako,” he said.

Initially, the tricyle driver put the blame on Padilla, the actor recalled. “Pero eventually pinag-sorry na rin siya. Okay na ako sa ganoon.”

“It happens, man. It’s inevitable,” he added.

As the incident as well as Padilla’s reported good deed went viral, among the reactions he got was, “May pera ka kasi kaya ganoon.”

But even celebrities perceived to be rich don’t necessarily squander money, given their own financial priorities. “I-check niyo ‘yung kotse ko ngayon kung pinaayos ko na. Hindi ko pa rin naman pinapaayos dahil mahal, pero wala ka namang magagawa, e,” he said.

“Dapat kalmado lang tayong lahat.”