Arnel Pineda sends message to bashers after brother's arrest

MANILA -- Journey frontman Arnel Pineda took to social media to address his critics, days after his brother was arrested arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs.

Police arrested Rusmon Pineda and a companion during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Obrero, Quezon City last Tuesday night.

JUST IN: Arestado sa drug operation ng QCPD Station 10 ang kapatid ni Arnel Pineda na si Rusmon Pineda at isang tanod ng Brgy. Sacred Heart, QC.



Nakuha sa kanila ang nasa 20 gramo ng shabu. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/3OOqrNkh40 — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) October 6, 2020

In an Instagram post on Thursday, October 8, Pineda noted that no one is perfect.

"To the bashers who chose to cowardly succumbed to prejudism & unkindness while hiding conveniently in the cloak of your keyboards & computer screens, there are more helpful & useful things to do, like facing your precious mirror once in a while. who knows, you might find yourselves as imperfect as me, my family and everyone else," the rock singer wrote in the caption.

Pineda also shared his message to all his friends and supporters for all the love and prayers.

"To my real friends & supporters, who know that our friendship is eternally unbounded by time & space, you know who you are. Thank you for your prayers & love. You don’t even know how much all of you have hugely blessed us by sending kind & comforting words. May God be with you all always," he added.