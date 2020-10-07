'Ang daming bala': Kim Chiu asked to recall traumatic van shooting

Kim Chiu was reminded of the trauma she felt after the shooting incident that almost killed her. Star Cinema

MANILA — There’s a moment in the virtual press conference for Kim Chiu’s new movie, “U-Turn,” when the actress had to pause.

She and her co-star, Tony Labrusca, were just asked to recall a terrifying experience they had while inside a car, in relation to the film’s premise linking a road to mysterious deaths.

The question brought back memories, Chiu acknowledged, of that day in March, when she, her driver, and personal assistant were shot at by unidentified gunmen while on their way to her work. “Lagi ko siyang dinadaanan every single day,” she said, of the particular road in Quezon City where the incident happened.

She shared she could’t help but feel a “creepy” feeling whenever her car would stop around the same area, and that she would always tell her driver to avoid doing so, even if they didn’t really have a choice.

It was definitely the most horrifying road experience for Chiu, who managed to miraculously emerge unscathed from the shooting despite the gunmen firing eight shots, and the actress said that she is coping with the trauma by focusing on her work, and the many blessings that soon followed.

“Ang daming bala …pero nandito pa rin ako, nagpro-promote ng pelikula,” she said.

“U-Turn” is the first full-length movie that Star Cinema will release since the lockdown due to the pandemic began.

The mystery-horror is an adaptation of a 2016 Indian movie of the same name, and it follows the story of a budding journalist and a cop investigating the links between a string of mysterious deaths and a particular flyover.

Chiu will play the journalist, and she teased that their version of the film, which will feature tons of changes from the original, will also serve as a reminder of the grave consequences of spreading fake news.

The movie has been in production prior to the lockdown, though Star Cinema was only able to finish it after the restrictions on filming were eased.

It also stars Tony Labrusca and JM de Guzman, and is directed by Derick Cabrido, who directed 2019 horror film “Clarita.”

The movie will be available online starting October 30.

It’ll be up at KTX, iWant-TFC, Sky Cable pay-per-view, and Cignal pay-per-view, for P150.

The full press conference for the movie can be viewed this Thursday, October 8, at the official YouTube channel of Star Cinema, starting 6 p.m.