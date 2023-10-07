MANILA – Kapamilya actor Seth Fedelin is raring to showcase his athletic side in the Star Magic shooting stars basketball game in Cebu.



“Sobrang excited ako talaga dahil unang-una kakampi ko si kuya DJ [Daniel Padilla] dito. First time namin magkakampi and kalaban din namin Star Magic din, so bonding namin ‘to para sa mga artista ng Star Magic shooting stars. Bonding namin ito. Andun din kami para pasiyahin yung Cebu and first time ko ulit after 2019, ngayon ulit ako makakabalik ng Cebu kaya excited,” the 21-year-old star said.



Apart from Daniel Padilla, he will also be teammates with Kyle Echarri and Zanjo Marudo, going up against a team led by Donny Pangilinan.



Fedelin and his team will not take the game lightly but he also emphasized that they will also be enjoying the game.

“Noong isang araw lang kaka-practice lang namin. Masaya siya, tingin ko mag-enjoy [kami]. Tingin ko match yung laban and magiging masaya,” he continued.



Fedelin is expecting a warm welcome from the Cebuanos, noting that this is the first time that the exhibition game will be staged in Visayas.

“Iba din ang crowd sa Cebu, sobrang welcoming. Sobrang appreciative ng mga tao doon. Tingin ko magiging nakaka-kaba dahil sa mga sigaw nila, siguro kada shoot namin kakabahan ako. 'Di pa nakasisigaw siguro ganun mangyayari,” Fedelin shared.



The game will be held at the Toledo City Mega Dome at 6pm and will be available via livestream on KTX for P299.



