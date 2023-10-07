Ely Buendia says Eraserheads docu in the works

MANILA – OPM icon Ely Buendia has revealed that a documentary about his former band Eraserheads will be released after the success of their reunion concert.

In an interview with the online magazine Hiraya, Buendia confirmed that they are making a documentary about the classic 90s Pinoy band but he declined to elaborate more.

“There’s going to be a documentary on the Eheads and that’s all I can say for now,” he said.

Rumors have it that the said documentary special will be streamed on the digital streaming platform Netflix. But Buendia declined to reveal more details.

On December 22, 2022, Buendia, Marcus Adoro, Buddy Zabala and Raymund Marasigan reunited on stage as they held the “Ang Huling El Bimbo” concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque.

The group performed 31 of their long-list of repertoire, with some 50,000 spectators singing along to hits like "Overdrive," "Huwag Mo Nang Itanong," "Yoko," "Sembreak," "Ligaya," "Maling Akala," "With A Smile," "Magasin," "Pare Ko," "Minsan," "Alapaap," and "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

They also teased about a world tour show – giving fans across the globe to see them reunited on stage once again.

Sharing a poster of their reunion show on Instagram, the band’s lead vocalist Buendia wrote, “World Tour 2023 coming soon” two days after their Manila concert.

Prior to their December 22 show, the band last held a reunion concert 13 years ago.

