Baron Geisler and David Chua are recognized at the Thailand International Leadership Awards 2023. Handout

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Baron Geisler and “Rated K” director David Chua reaped awards at the Thailand International Leadership Awards 2023.

Geisler was recognized as Asia's Best Actor in a Lead Role for his critically-acclaimed performance in the movie “Doll House.”

Chua, on the other hand, was the recipient of the Asia’s Man of Excellence in Entertainment Productions Award of the Year.



Aside from his numerous acting stints, Chua stood out for his directorial expertise in Korina Sanchez-Roxas’ TV shows, particularly “Rated K” and “Korina Interviews.”

In an Instagram post, the actor-director expressed his gratitude for the recognition: “What a great honor to have been chosen and recognized by a prestigious award-giving body in Thailand, one of the Asian region’s fast-rising entertainment hubs.”

“Thank you to the organizers and jurors of the Thailand International Leadership Awards 2023 for being given Asia’s Man of Excellence in Entertainment Productions Award of the Year.”

He also mentioned his own production outfit, Dark Carnival Productions, and Sanchez for giving him his big break as a director.

“May this inspire me to work even harder and reach for greater heights. Hopefully I get to wave our flag in other equally prestigious global awards as well in the near future,” he added.

Chua also accepted Geisler’s award: “This award should be a fitting reward for Baron who redeemed himself, not just as a first-rate actor, but also as a man of faith who emerged victorious in his own personal struggles.”



