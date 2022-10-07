Smokey Manaloto became a first-time dad on August 4, at the age of 51. Instagram: @smokey_manaloto

MANILA — Actor-comedian Smokey Manaloto’s months-old son is already a charmer, going by reactions to the first-time dad’s Instagram update this week.

The “2 Good 2 Be True” cast member shared a photo of him with Kiko, his first son at age 51, calling the boy, “Smo-Kiko.”

“Lord, maraming salamat po sa Christmas gift na binigay niyo po sa akin noong August 4,” Manaloto captioned the photo, referring to Kiko’s date of birth.

Showbiz colleagues and friends of Manaloto quickly flooded the post with comments swooning over Kiko.

The likes of Ara Mina, Ariella Arida, Cai Cortez, Maui Taylor, Alyssa Muhlach, Katya Santos, Jayson Gainza, and Tart Carlos all described Kiko as “pogi.”

“Naka-tsamba!” Manaloto replied, in jest.

Responding to a comment that Kiko got his good looks from his father, Manaloto wrote, “Salamat sa tiwala, pero sa nanay siya talaga nagmana ng ganda.”

Manaloto and his non-showbiz partner revealed becoming first-time parents in August, a week after Kiko was born.

Since then, Manaloto has been chronicling his son’s milestones, including his first vaccine shot and being prayed over by a priest.

