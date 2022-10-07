Justin Bieber's Manila concert postponed

MANILA – Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber has announced that his "Justice World Tour" ended with "Rock in Rio."

This was confirmed in a post released by Ovation Productions on Friday through social media.

It also said that the remaining dates of Biebier's world tour are postponed to next year. "It includes all dates up to and including March 25, 2023. Ticketholders will be informed on next stops as updates occur."

This includes Biebier's scheduled Manila concert. He was slated to have a stop in Manila on October 29, 2022 at the CCP Open Grounds.

"On September 6, Justin first announced he was taking a break from touring to make his health a priority. That news was followed on September 15 by his announcement of the cancellation of twelve dates running through October 18. With today's announcement, these remaining dates are officially postponed. The potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability. Fans with tickets to all postponed World Tour dates should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available," part of the post said.

Last month, Bieber announced he was once again taking a break from touring, months after revealing he'd been diagnosed with an illness that caused him partial facial paralysis.

