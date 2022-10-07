Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo's son Lucho turns 12

MANILA -- Juan Luis "Lucho" Agoncillo, the son of celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, has turned 12.

Santos turned to social media on Friday to share her message for Lucho's birthday.

"How could you be twelve already my love? Oh if only i could press 'pause' or slow down the time , i would.. but im also excited to see what you’ll be 5,10 years from now.. i know that you’ll grow up to be that kind , sweet, responsible , hardworking boy that we experince everyday.. you are Gods reminder to me, that i did something good because he gave me you. We love you for infinity.. happiest birthday our favorite son," Santos wrote.

For his part, Agoncillo posted a photo of Lucho playing football.

"12," Agoncillo simply wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Santos and Agoncillo got married in 2009. They have two other children: Yohan and their youngest Luna, who turned 6 last January.

