Home  >  Entertainment

Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo's son Lucho turns 12

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2022 12:39 PM

MANILA -- Juan Luis "Lucho" Agoncillo, the son of celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, has turned 12.

Santos turned to social media on Friday to share her message for Lucho's birthday. 

"How could you be twelve already my love? Oh if only i could press 'pause' or slow down the time , i would.. but im also excited to see what you’ll be 5,10 years from now.. i know that you’ll grow up to be that kind , sweet, responsible , hardworking boy that we experince everyday.. you are Gods reminder to me, that i did something good because he gave me you. We love you for infinity.. happiest birthday our favorite son," Santos wrote.

For his part, Agoncillo posted a photo of Lucho playing football.

"12," Agoncillo simply wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Santos and Agoncillo got married in 2009. They have two other children: Yohan and their youngest Luna, who turned 6 last January.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Judy Ann Santos   Ryan Agoncillo   Lucho Agoncillo   birthday  