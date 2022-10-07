Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya artists Janine Berdin and Sam Mangubat have collaborated on the new single "Pagod Na," whose lyrics video has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

The song was composed by Berdin and arranged by Xergio Ramos.

This is Berdin's follow-up to the song "Pagod Na Ako," which was released in November last year. The track is Berdin's collaboration with Juan Karlos, who is credited as the arranger and producer of the single.

Berdin was the grand winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan season 2 in 2018, while Mangubat was a TNT runner-up in 2017.